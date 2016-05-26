* China steel, iron ore down about a third from April peaks
* Other commodity futures in China up after recent losses
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 26 Chinese steel futures struggled
to pull away from 12-week lows on Thursday and iron ore dropped
more than 2 percent with the outlook for both commodities still
shaky in the face of high supply.
Both commodity futures have lost nearly a third from their
peaks in April when a rally pinned largely on retail investors
boosted volumes sharply and prompted regulators to impose curbs
to restore calm.
"The market's very concerned about steel mills that have
restarted and adding to the oversupply," said Helen Lau, analyst
at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
A surge in Chinese steel prices earlier this year, hitting
19-month highs in April, pushed once-shut mills to reopen. But
the ensuing retreat in prices could force them to rethink.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was flat at 1,941 yuan ($296) a tonne by 0308 GMT,
after falling as far as 1,907 yuan, its lowest since March 4.
The construction steel product has given up 30 percent from
its peak in April.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore was
down 2 percent at 340.50 yuan a tonne, after touching a session
low of 338 yuan, its weakest since March 1. The contract has
fallen 32 percent from its April high.
The losses in futures could weigh further on spot iron ore
prices and come despite a recovery in other commodity futures
traded in China, from cotton to soymeal.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.4 percent to $50 a tonne on Wednesday,
the lowest since Feb. 29, according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has fallen 27 percent from a 15-month
high reached in April.
"Short of China printing better PMI, it's going to get more
challenging. Iron ore in the high $40s, low $50s seems right
going forward," Peter O'Connor, analyst for Shaw and Partners in
Sydney.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed
factory activity expanded for the second month in a row in April
but only marginally, while a private survey showed manufacturing
PMI posting 14 straight months of sector contraction.
($1 = 6.5577 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)