* Spot iron ore back above $60/tonne for first time since
May
* Iron ore inventory at mills and ports declines-Morgan
Stanley
* Shanghai rebar holds near two-week high
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 2 Iron ore futures in China extended
their recent gains to hit a 14-week high on Tuesday as firmer
steel prices encouraged producers to buy the raw material.
That should continue to strengthen bids for physical iron
ore cargoes and lift the benchmark spot price further above $60
a tonne, traders said.
"Mills are profitable so they continue to raise their
production to catch up with the good market," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"For the moment, they're willing to buy high-quality raw
material so they can increase their production rate."
The most-active September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 2.3 percent at 483.50 yuan
($73) a tonne by midday after peaking at 489 yuan earlier, the
highest since April 25.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
climbed 2.9 percent to $60.50 a tonne on Monday, its strongest
since May 4, according to The Steel Index.
Morgan Stanley said iron ore inventory at small- and
medium-sized Chinese mills dropped 0.4 percent on July 28 from
July 14, with the average number of days of usage down two to
28.
Inventory of the raw material at China's ports decreased 0.5
percent from the prior week to 105.6 million tonnes as of July
29, following five weeks of increases, Morgan Stanley said in a
report.
Steel prices sustained recent gains that had been supported
by tightness in Chinese supply as floods in the northern part of
the country disrupted transport routes and environmental
inspections across some provinces forced the closure of some
facilities.
"But the supply side is now getting back to normal so the
upside risk to steel prices may be limited," said the Shanghai
trader.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was last up 1.4 percent at
2,500 yuan a tonne. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 2,512
yuan, near Monday's two-week peak of 2,521 yuan.
Inventory of rebar at 28 major Chinese cities rose 2 percent
from the prior week to 3.5182 million tonnes as of July 29,
according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.
SH-TOT-RBARINV
Rebar stockpiles dropped to 3.4235 million tonnes in
mid-July, the lowest since at least December 2011.
($1 = 6.6475 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)