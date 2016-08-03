* Shanghai rebar also pulls back from two-week top
* Spot iron ore seen returning to around $45/T in H2 - CBA
* Rio Tinto first-half profit lowest in 12 years
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 3 Iron ore futures in China pulled
back from 14-week highs on Wednesday, stabilising along with
steel prices after recent sharp gains spurred by tighter steel
supply.
The strength in China's steel market, the world's biggest,
fueled the recent rally in iron ore futures and in the spot
price to above $60 a tonne for the first time since May despite
sustained increases in iron ore stocks at China's ports.
Higher iron ore inventories at ports, suggesting slow
demand, usually pressure prices of the raw material.
"The deviation in this relationship over the last month is
concerning too in that trade and production data suggest
heightening surplus risks in iron ore markets," Commonwealth
Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed flat at 483.50 yuan ($73) a tonne. The
contract hit 489 yuan on Tuesday, the highest since April 25.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction steel product
rebar slipped 0.1 percent to end at 2,497 yuan a tonne,
after touching a two-week peak of 2,529 yuan in the previous
session.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's ports reached
106.05 million tonnes on Friday, the most since December 2014,
according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.
The inventory has risen 14 percent this year.
Tighter steel supply, courtesy of disrupted steel transport
routes following floods in northern China as well as continuing
environmental inspections of domestic mills, has propped up
steel prices, lifting iron ore with it.
"As these temporary factors subside, we expect Chinese steel
and iron ore prices to weaken in coming months," Dhar said,
adding that the slowdown in China's property construction
volumes should also weigh on steel prices.
As surplus risks mount, Dhar said iron ore is likely to
return to around $45 within the second half of the year.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
gained 0.3 percent to $60.70 a tonne on Tuesday, its loftiest
since May 4, according to The Steel Index.
Rio Tinto reported a 47 percent slump in
first-half profit to its weakest in 12 years on Wednesday and
its new chief executive said he was focused on cutting costs to
withstand "uncertain and volatile markets" through the rest of
this year.
($1 = 6.6282 Chinese yuan)
