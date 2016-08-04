* Slower demand after recent spike in prices
* Vale seeks up to $10 bln from sale of future iron ore
output
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 4 Iron ore and steel futures in
China pulled back further on Thursday after recent sharp gains
that lifted both commodities to multi-week highs.
Steel demand was slower following the recent spike in prices
and there was no rush from Chinese mills to buy iron ore cargoes
given plentiful stocks at home, traders said.
The most-active rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.5 percent at 2,457
yuan ($370) a tonne by 0241 GMT, after touching a two-week high
of 2,529 yuan on Tuesday.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded September
iron ore slipped 1.6 percent to 475 yuan a tonne. The
contract reached 489 yuan on Tuesday, the highest since April
25.
"We've seen mills looking for cargo, but we didn't see any
rush in buying," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Weaker futures could deflate bids for physical iron ore
cargoes and push the spot benchmark back below $60 a tonne,
traders said.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
was unchanged at $60.70 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The
Steel Index (TSI). It was the highest level for iron ore since
May 4.
"Weaker steel prices in China weighed on iron ore, with
physical traders sitting on the sidelines," TSI said.
Abundant iron ore stocks at Chinese ports stood at 106.05
million tonnes on July 29, the highest since December 2014,
according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.
SH-TOT-IRONINV
Brazil's Vale SA, the world's top iron ore
producer, is considering raising as much as $10 billion from the
sale of up to 3 percent of future iron ore output to undisclosed
Chinese companies, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
The deal, along with a series of planned asset sales, could
help Chief Executive Officer Murilo Ferreira reach his goal of
reducing Vale's $27.5 billion net debt by a third over the next
18 months.
($1 = 6.6336 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)