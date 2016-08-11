* Dalian iron ore also off session lows
* Chances of iron ore falling back to $50/T rapidly
declining -ANZ
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 11 Shanghai iron ore and steel
futures fell for a second day on Thursday following a strong
run-up over the past two months, but expectations of tighter
supply and a further demand pickup in top market China kept
investors largely upbeat.
The strength in China's steel market has boosted raw
material iron ore, with spot prices up more than 41 percent this
year, following three years of declines.
Another round of mill closures in China may be imminent as
Beijing keeps its vow to fight pollution and overcapacity,
and the chance of a price pull-back to the $50 a tonne a mark in
the short term were decreasing, ANZ Bank said in a note.
Any repairs and reconstruction following heavy rain and
flooding in north China and along the Yangtze River could also
spur steel demand in the medium term, it said.
"This comes at a time when steel inventories and smelting
margins are low. Thus, even a fleeting suggestion that the
market may tighten results in a spike in steel prices," ANZ
said.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
has gained 27 percent from June to stand at $60.70 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to The Steel Index. The spot benchmark
touched a three-month high of $61.40 on Monday.
On Thursday, the most-traded rebar, a construction steel
product, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was off 0.1
percent at 2,583 yuan ($389) a tonne by midday, after falling as
much as 2 percent. The contract hit 2,639 yuan on Wednesday, its
highest since April 26.
The most-active iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1.7 percent at 487 yuan a tonne. It
touched a two-year high of 511 yuan on Tuesday.
Since July 2015, ANZ said the correlation between the spot
iron ore index and Chinese steel prices has increased from 11
percent to more than 63 percent, as improved profitability among
mills boosted their appetite for iron ore.
It forecast China's steel consumption to drop by only 0.5
percent in 2016, against an initial prediction for a decline of
4.9 percent.
($1 = 6.6415 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)