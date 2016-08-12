* China daily steel output slips in July from record June
* Spot iron ore back below $60/tonne
(Updates prices)
MANILA, Aug 12 Shanghai steel futures extended
recent gains to trade near a 3-1/2-month high on Friday,
supported by expectations that supply in top producer China may
tighten as authorities step up efforts to address oversupply.
China's average daily crude steel output dropped to 2.15
million tonnes in July from a record high of 2.32 million tonnes
in June, according to Reuters calculations based on data
released by China's National Bureau of Statistics.
China has vowed to reduce its steel capacity by 45 million
tonnes this year and had reached only 47 percent of its target
by end of July.
"Market participants are all expecting the government to
take stronger measures to close capacity for the rest of the
year," said Richard Lu, analyst, CRU Consultancy in Beijing.
These capacity cuts along with seasonal demand starting from
September should continue to support steel prices, Lu added.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at
2,577 yuan a tonne, not far below Wednesday's peak of 2,639
yuan, its highest since April 26.
Some steel traders are also building inventories in
anticipation of demand picking up after the G20 summit on Sept.
4-5 in China's eastern city of Hangzhou, said Lu.
The price of raw material iron ore cut intraday losses to
finish flat. The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was off 0.1 percent at 432 yuan a tonne.
The stabilisation in futures could spill over to spot iron
ore prices which fell back below $60 a tonne on Thursday.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
slid 1.8 percent to $59.60 per tonne, according to The Steel
Index. The spot benchmark, down 2.1 percent so far this week,
touched a three-month peak of $61.40 on Monday.
ANZ Bank analysts said a surge in cargoes hitting Chinese
ports saw physical traders take a wait-and-see approach.
"However, with demand relatively strong, the dip should be
short-lived," ANZ Bank said in a note.
($1 = 6.6410 Chinese yuan)
