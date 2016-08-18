* China home prices show signs of fatigue in July
* Steel production cuts stirring iron ore demand worries
-CBA
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 18 Chinese steel futures fell on
Thursday, retreating further after this week's rally to a near
four-month high spurred by Beijing's efforts to curb excess
capacity.
Those efforts, including a fresh round of production cuts in
the major steel producing city of Tangshan amid tighter
environmental rules, should keep steel prices elevated, traders
said.
"The production cuts will affect supply of steel to the
market, so prices will have good support," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was off 0.7 percent at 2,553 yuan ($385) a tonne by
midday. The construction steel product touched a high of 2,687
yuan on Tuesday, the loftiest since April 25.
Signs that China's housing market cooled in July after gains
in the first half of the year also dampened market sentiment.
January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
gained 0.2 percent to 437.50 yuan a tonne.
Weaker futures on Wednesday dragged down spot iron ore
prices, with material for delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipping 1.1 percent to $61.10 a tonne, according
to The Steel Index.
"Iron ore demand concerns are growing after Chinese
authorities ordered steel mills in the Yangtze River region to
cut crude steel and sintering output by 50 percent during the
G20 summit from August 23 to September 9," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
The measures are meant to improve air quality during the G20
summit on Sept. 4-5 in China's eastern city of Hangzhou.
($1 = 6.6254 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)