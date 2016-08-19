* Shanghai rebar shakes off early losses to trade higher
* Chinese govt official says steel capacity cuts
satisfactory
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 19 Spot iron ore prices were on
course for a third weekly gain in four after scaling a
3-1/2-month high as firmer steel prices in top market China
supported appetite for the raw material.
Higher iron ore futures in China suggest further increases
for spot prices that have risen nearly 42 percent this year to
be among the best performing commodities.
"The mills are enjoying good profits so they have incentive
to buy raw material and try to produce as much steel as they
can," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.5 percent to $60.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to
The Steel Index.
But the spot benchmark was still up 1 percent for the week
after hitting $61.80 on Tuesday, its loftiest since May 3, and
could extend that gain amid stronger Chinese futures.
The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up 1.7 percent at the session's high of 439.50
yuan ($66) a tonne by midday.
China's efforts to tackle its excess capacity have helped
strengthen steel prices as tighter environmental rules have led
to closures and output curbs among domestic mills, including
those in the top steel producing city of Tangshan.
The world's biggest steel producer has cut 47 percent so far
of the 45 million tonnes in capacity it promised to remove this
year.
The capacity reductions so far have been "satisfactory,"
according to a Chinese government official.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,558
yuan a tonne, recovering from a session low of 2,497 yuan.
It hit a high of 2,649 yuan on Tuesday, its strongest since
April 25.
($1 = 6.6438 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)