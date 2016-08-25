* Other steelmaking commodities coking coal, coke also slide
* But outlook for steel prices firm amid China's capacity
cuts
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 25 Iron ore futures in China tumbled
nearly 5 percent on Thursday, down from a two-year high in the
previous session, as investors spurned higher risk commodity
assets after the government took steps to manage liquidity in
the country.
Worries that China may no longer be keen on easing monetary
policy as it heads off signs of growing risks in its financial
and banking system dampened sentiment toward commodities and
equities, traders said.
China took aggressive steps on Wednesday including unveiling
detailed rules to curb peer-to-peer lending and intervening in
its money markets.
The government also urged banks to increase the length of
time of their loans after concerns about short-term borrowing
could be leading to asset bubbles.
"All financial futures were affected by this," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
The most-active January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 4.8 percent at 433.50 yuan ($65) a
tonne by midday. The contract touched 460.50 yuan on Wednesday,
the highest since August 2014.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
also for January delivery slid 2.5 percent to 2,532
yuan per tonne. Other steelmaking futures also fell including
coking coal which lost 2.5 percent and coke
which dropped almost 4 percent.
Despite Thursday's retreat, the outlook for steel prices
remains bright, with sentiment supported by China's sustained
steps to tackle overcapacity, traders said.
The government has promised to cut steel capacity by 45
million tonnes this year and has achieved 47 percent of that
target by end-July.
"The government is taking real action to cut production
capacity and this should continue to support steel prices," said
the Shanghai trader.
With steel margins supported by firmer prices, there should
be sustained appetite for raw material iron ore, particularly
for imported cargoes as domestic production is limited, the
trader said.
"Mills are also looking for high-grade material to boost
their steel production," he added.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
has sustained above $61 a tonne in recent days, standing at
$61.50 on Wednesday, nearly flat from Tuesday, according to The
Steel Index.
The spot benchmark, which touched a 3-1/2-month high of
$61.80 on Aug. 16, has gained more than 43 percent this year to
be among the best performing commodities, outpacing oil.
($1 = 6.6562 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Chrsitian
Schmollinger)