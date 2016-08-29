* Rebar, iron ore down more than 3 percent

* Steel demand seen under pressure in winter

* Possibility of imminent US rate hike weighs on commodities

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 Chinese steel futures extended losses to their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, as concerns over steel demand in the upcoming winter season weighed on prices in the world's top producer.

The most-traded January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to a session-low of 2,447 yuan ($366.61) a tonne, down 3.7 percent to the weakest since Aug.5. It was trading 2.2-percent lower at 2,486 yuan a tonne by 0256 GMT.

"The supply-side reform and firm demand has had a big boost on steel prices this year, but we can't be over-optimistc on demand. The benchmark contract is for January settlement when steel demand will be tepid in winter, which has weighed on prices," said Wu Wei, an analyst with Yong'an Futures in Hangzhou.

Limited gains in copper prices and losses in oil markets, which have fallen below $50 a barrel again, indicate that the demand for industrial metals and energy is under pressure, Wu added.

Steel demand typically weakens from November as construction activities in northern regions slow down, hitting steel consumption.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore contract was down more than 3 percent at 422 yuan by 0256 GMT.

Outside of China, the Fed is getting closer to raising interest rates again, the head of the U.S. central bank, Janet Yellen, and other policymakers said on Friday, pushing up the dollar and weighing on commodities.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped $2 to $59.1 a tonne last Friday, the biggest daily loss in more than three months, according to The Steel Index. ($1 = 6.6746 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)