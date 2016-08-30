* Forced closure of steel mills has curbed ore enquiries
* Spot iron ore falls to one-month low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 30 Iron ore futures in China hovered
near two-week lows on Tuesday as appetite for the steelmaking
raw material waned ahead of closures in the eastern city of
Hangzhou for the G20 summit next week.
The lack of buying interest from top consumer China has
pulled spot iron ore back below $60 a tonne.
"The forced closure of steelmaking capacity ahead of next
week's G20 summit in Hangzhou has seen enquiries shrink in
recent days," ANZ Bank analysts said in a note.
Many small Chinese mills around Hangzhou have been ordered
to suspend production to improve air quality ahead of the Sept.
4-5 meeting of world leaders.
A survey of 32 construction-steel mills in the region by
industry consultancy Mysteel showed that almost half have either
halted or curbed output since July, cutting steel output by
nearly 1 million tonnes as part of the G20 and environmental
curbs.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was off 0.2 percent at 421.50 yuan ($63) a tonne by
0243 GMT, near Monday's trough of 414.50 yuan, its lowest since
Aug. 15.
Further losses in Chinese futures could weaken spot iron ore
further, having already slid nearly 5 percent from a 3-1/2-month
high of $61.80 reached on Aug. 16.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 0.5 percent to $58.80 a tonne on Monday, a level last
seen on July 29, according to The Steel Index (TSI).
"Traders lowered their offer prices to tempt sales, yet
transactions remained thin," said TSI, which assesses iron ore
deals in China.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active rebar
dropped 0.6 percent to 2,461 yuan a tonne. The
construction steel product touched a three-week low of 2,447
yuan on Monday.
($1 = 6.6775 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)