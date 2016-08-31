* Spot iron ore set to end August flat, below $60 a tonne
* Hangzhou mills have been ordered to suspend output ahead
of G20
* Baosteel sees China's steel consumption down this year
(Adds Baosteel, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 31 Steel and iron ore futures in
China dropped to their weakest levels in almost a month on
Wednesday, amid concerns that demand in the world's top steel
consumer may not keep pace with increased output spurred by a
recent rally in prices.
Spot iron ore is set to end August nearly flat, having
tracked a pullback in Chinese steel prices after touching a
3-1/2-month high earlier in the month.
"The recent rally in iron ore prices closely mirrored an
improvement in Chinese steel prices, which were largely driven
by a shuttering of excess capacity in the sector," ANZ analysts
said in a note.
"More recently however, the rise in prices has prompted
shuttered capacity to reopen and thus a turn lower in steel
prices. We expect this dynamic will repeat itself each time
prices rise, and as such will keep a lid on iron ore prices
below $60."
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
gained 0.3 percent to $59 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The
Steel Index. It was up 0.3 percent for the month.
In the futures market, the most-traded January iron ore on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 1.8 percent to
end at 412.50 yuan ($62) a tonne on Wednesday. The contract
touched a low of 410 yuan, its weakest since Aug. 4.
Amid slow demand for the steelmaking raw material, prices
for iron ore stocked at China's ports have eased, traders said.
"Surplus concerns are mounting due to the 13-percent increase
in China's iron ore port stockpiles this year," Commonwealth
Bank of Australia said in a note.
At 105.2 million tonnes as of Aug. 26, iron ore inventory at
China's major ports are near their highest level since December
2014, based on data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome
SH-TOT-IRONINV.
Also curbing demand for iron ore, many small Chinese mills
around the eastern city of Hangzhou have been ordered to suspend
production to improve air quality ahead of the Sept. 4-5 G20
summit.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed down 2.5 percent at 2,392 yuan a tonne, after
hitting 2,389 yuan earlier, also its lowest since Aug. 4.
Baoshan Iron & Steel, China's top-listed
steelmaker, expects the country's apparent crude steel
consumption to drop to 680 million tonnes this year from 698
million in 2015, Dai Zhihao, its general manager, told an online
briefing.
($1 = 6.6787 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)