By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Sept 7 Chinese iron ore futures tumbled nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as steel prices touched a six-week low after recent gains, with expectations of additional supply this year seen weighing on the steel-making commodity.

"We remain bearish on the ferrous metals market," Hui Heng Tan, analyst at Marex Spectron said in a note.

"With the continuing headwinds faced by demand, macroeconomic conditions and the anticipated additional supplies in the coming months, it does not bode well for iron (ore) prices."

Iron ore shipments to China from Port Hedland terminal in top exporter Australia rose to 35.44 million tonnes in August from 32.5 million tonnes in July.

Cargoes from Port Hedland are likely to rise in the forthcoming months as the new Roy Hill mine developed by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting ramps up to full capacity of around 55 million tonnes by year end.

Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 3.7 percent at 407.50 yuan ($61) a tonne, having hit 406.50 yuan earlier, the lowest since Aug. 1.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar ended 4 percent lower at 2,334 yuan per tonne after falling as low as 2,330 yuan, its weakest since July 27.

Other steel-making ingredients also tumbled with Dalian coke losing 6.4 percent and Dalian coking coal dropping 3.7 percent.

Some traders remain hopeful that steel prices in China, the world's top consumer, will strengthen this month and next during a seasonally brisk period for demand.

"September and October are peak seasons for steel demand and port stocks (of iron ore) are dropping so mills will be restocking," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Inventory of imported iron ore at Chinese ports dropped for a fifth week in a row to 103.8 million tonnes on Sept. 2, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was little changed at $58.60 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. The spot benchmark has gained 37 percent this year. ($1 = 6.6646 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)