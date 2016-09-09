* Iron ore has fallen 7 pct from 3-1/2-mth high in mid-Aug
* Shanghai steel has lost almost 12 pct from Aug peak
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 9 Spot iron ore prices were headed
for a third weekly fall after sliding towards $57 a tonne to the
lowest since July amid expectations of rising supply.
Efforts to stimulate the economy in China, the world's top
iron ore consumer, sparked a rally this year, pushing spot iron
ore up by around a third. But those measures are expected to
fade in late 2016 or early 2017 as Beijing renews its focus on
transitioning the economy towards consumption and services, said
Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"With low cost iron ore supply increasing and Chinese steel
output and iron ore demand to falter in the next year, we expect
iron ore prices to decline by year-end," Dhar said in a note.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
fell 1.5 percent to $57.40 a tonne on Thursday, a level last
seen on July 26, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has tumbled 7 percent from a 3-1/2-month
high of $61.80 reached on Aug. 16, tracking losses in Chinese
steel prices during the period. It has dropped nearly 3 percent
so far this week.
There was little appetite for physical iron ore cargoes this
week amid softer steel prices, traders said.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange has fallen nearly 12 percent
from a peak hit on Aug. 16 to stand at 2,343 yuan ($351) a tonne
on Friday.
Also weighing on steel prices this week is the resumption of
production among Chinese mills shut ahead of last weekend's G20
summit in a bid to control pollution, traders said.
While seasonal buying may lend some support to steel, any
restocking by traders is unlikely to be aggressive, said Richard
Lu, a Beijing-based analyst with CRU consultancy.
"We may see a further price correction if production will
remain high through October," he said.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active January
iron ore gained 0.5 percent to end at 408.50 yuan a
tonne.
($1 = 6.6787 Chinese yuan)
