By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 19 Chinese steel prices dropped to
their lowest in nearly three months on Monday on worries that
fresh efforts to curb home purchases could slow demand in the
top global steel consumer.
Financial markets reopened in the country on Monday after
closing on Thursday and Friday for China's Mid-Autumn Festival.
Home prices there rose at a faster pace in August, data
showed, with the buying frenzy spilling over from first-tier
cities to other parts of the country. Second- and third-tier
cities such as Xiamen, Nanjing and Wuhan are now stepping up
measures to cool overheated markets.
Housing authorities from the eastern city of Hangzhou
announced on Sunday it will begin to restrict home purchases
from Sept. 19. Families who are not registered as residents and
already own one or more houses in certain districts will not be
able to purchase another home, new or pre-owned.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
touched a session low of 2,190 yuan ($328) a tonne, the
weakest since June 29. The construction steel product was down 1
percent at 2,237 yuan by midday.
"The supply of steel is quite big and demand is at risk
because of the new restrictions on real estate purchases," said
a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"This will affect new property projects and eventually it
will affect demand for steel."
A surge in Chinese steel prices spurred by Beijing's efforts
to stimulate the economy caused domestic crude steel output to
rise for a sixth straight month in August.
The decline in China's steel prices in September came after
a three-month gain.
Tracking losses in steel, raw material iron ore traded on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange was last down 0.6
percent at 390.50 yuan a tonne. It fell as far as 383 yuan, the
lowest since July 26.
Spot iron ore prices were flat on Thursday and Friday owing
to the Chinese holidays.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
was unchanged at $55.50 a tonne on Friday, according to The
Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has slid 10 percent since touching a
3-1/2-month peak of $61.80 on Aug. 16.
($1 = 6.6688 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)