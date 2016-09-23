* Some steelmakers on edge of making losses
* Higher raw material costs help to lift steel
* Slow demand recovery keeps lid on prices
* Steel gains lag far behind rising raw material costs
SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese steel edged up on
Friday on a jump in iron ore prices and other material costs,
but further gains in the construction metal are likely to be
limited on a slow recovery of demand in the world's top
consumer.
The shortage in coking coal and coke driven by China's
environmental crackdown and battle to tackle overcapacity has
also contributed to spiking raw material costs and made it
difficult for steel mills to secure supplies.
"About half of the steel mills are reaching the break-even
point as coking coal and coke surged too much amid the supply
shortage, which to some extent supports rebar prices," said Bai
Jing, an analyst with Galaxy Futures in Beijing.
"Demand remains firm, but we haven't seen as big a recovery
as earlier expected in the summer, so prices are likely to
fluctuate within a narrow range."
The most active rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent at 2,307 yuan
($345.90) a tonne by 0244 GMT. Prices have climbed 36 percent so
far this year.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose 0.5 percent to 411.5 yuan a tonne. The main steelmaking raw
material has surged 74 percent since the beginning of this year.
Dalian coking coal futures have gained 63.6 percent
so far this year and coke prices have nearly doubled.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
rose 90 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $56.30 a tonne on Thursday,
according to The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.6702 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom
Hogue)