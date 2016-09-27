* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore drop from two-week highs

* Nanjing latest second-tier city to restrict home purchases

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Sept 27 Chinese steel and iron ore futures slid more than 2 percent on Tuesday, retreating from recent two-week highs amid concerns Beijing's efforts to cool surging home prices would slow demand for steel.

China's eastern city of Nanjing said on Sunday it would restrict home purchases, the latest second-tier city to do so as the government tries to rein in home prices.

The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities climbed an annual 9.2 percent in August, up from 7.9 percent in July, government data showed last week.

"The real estate curbs will not encourage developers to build new houses and it will eventually affect demand for steel," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.3 percent at 2,269 yuan ($340) a tonne by 0258 GMT. The construction steel product peaked at 2,353 yuan on Monday, its strongest since Sept. 12.

Rebar has fallen more than 6 percent so far in September, typically a brisk period for construction activity in China following the summer lull. But some traders say apart from the property curbs, rains in parts of the country have limited construction projects.

There was also limited appetite for steelmaking raw material iron ore, with the most-traded contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipping 2.1 percent to 404.50 yuan a tonne. It touched a two-week high of 420 yuan on Sept. 22.

There is little appetite for mills to replenish iron ore stocks ahead of China's week-long National Day holiday that starts on Oct. 3, said the Shanghai trader.

"I think most mills have enough supply (of iron ore) or they don't have enough problem to secure supply for their immediate demand," he said.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $56.40 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index. ($1 = 6.6694 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)