* China iron ore port stocks highest since at least 2004
* Most port stocks is low- to medium-grade ore - traders
* China aims to cut steel capacity by 50 mln T this year
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 6 Iron ore futures in China fell
more than 1 percent on Monday as inventories at Chinese ports
surged to the highest in at least 13 years, although Beijing's
campaign to slash overcapacity in its steel sector is expected
to support steel prices.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports
reached 130.05 million tonnes as of Friday, Steelhome reported,
the most since 2004 when the consultancy began tracking the
data.
The stockpiles have been rising continuously this year,
though traders say bulk of them are low to medium-grade material
and the availability of high-grade iron ore remains limited.
Most Chinese mills are opting for higher grade iron ore to
boost productivity in order to push out more steel as prices
remain high.
"We heard some clients are trying to look for PB or Newman
fines from ports but it seems the availability of these high-
grade cargoes is rather limited," said a Shanghai-based iron ore
trader, referring to types of high-quality Australian iron ore.
The most-traded iron ore future on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 669.50 yuan ($97) a
tonne by midday.
Weaker futures could pull down spot iron ore prices on
Monday after they dropped 1.1 percent to $91.32 a tonne
.IO62-CNO=MB on Friday, based on the latest available data
from Metal Bulletin.
ANZ analysts say there are "concerns over rising
inventories."
"However, with Chinese authorities setting a target of 50
million tonnes of steel capacity closures in 2017, Chinese
domestic steel and iron ore prices are likely to be well
supported this week," the analysts said in a note.
China's top economic planner said on Sunday it will reduce
steel production capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output
by more than 150 million tonnes this year as authorities
strengthen efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.
On Monday, China said it will continue to reduce surplus
steel capacity next year.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was down 0.8 percent at 3,471 yuan a tonne, but above
Friday's one-week low of 3,440 yuan.
($1 = 6.8943 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)