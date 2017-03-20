* China home prices pick up in Feb despite efforts to cool
market
* Both rebar and iron ore futures had their best week since
Jan
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 20 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures ticked lower on Monday but stayed near recent highs,
supported by expectations that property sales in the world's top
steel consumer would remain strong despite Beijing's efforts to
tame the sector.
China's top economic planning agency said on Sunday the
government would control rapid flows of bank credit to the
property sector to help contain risks. The country's red-hot
property market picked up pace in February after price gains
slowed in the previous four months.
"The re-acceleration in new home prices last month raises
concerns that Chinese policy is becoming increasingly
ineffective at keeping a lid on property prices," Commonwealth
Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed down 0.2 percent at 3,581 yuan ($519) a tonne.
The construction steel product reached a three-year high of
3,692 yuan on Wednesday.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was off
0.4 percent at 711.50 yuan per tonne, not far below a three-week
peak of 735 yuan it hit on Thursday.
Both rebar and iron ore posted their biggest weekly gain in
two months last week.
The price gains came after China last week said property
sales surged in the first two months of the year despite
government measures to cool the market.
The strong sales "ignited market confidence over steel
demand from the property sector," Citi analysts said in a note.
Citi upgraded its projection of China's 2017
gross-floor-area new starts to a growth of 2 percent from a
prior estimate of a decline of 8 percent "and we expect steel
demand to follow a similar path", the analysts said.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
slipped 0.3 percent to $92.34 a tonne on Friday, according to
Metal Bulletin. But the spot benchmark gained 6.5 percent last
week, its biggest such gain since late November.
($1 = 6.9052 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)