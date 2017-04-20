* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore shake off early gains
* Both commodities at or near three-month lows
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 20 Iron ore and steel futures in
China shook off early gains to extend losses for a fourth day
running on Thursday, underlining investor worries over plentiful
supply of both commodities and lean demand.
The decline pushed rebar steel to its lowest in more than
three months and iron ore to near its weakest since January.
China's crude steel output reached a record 72 million
tonnes in March as mills anticipated brisk seasonal demand
starting this month. But demand has been slow so far, leaving
mills and traders with hefty inventories, traders said.
"I'm not very sure whether there's enough new demand to
match this big production of steel," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was down 1.4 percent at 2,798 yuan ($406) a tonne by
midday break. The construction steel product initially hit a
session peak of 2,928 yuan before falling to 2,797 yuan, its
weakest since Jan. 10.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped
1.8 percent to 465.50 yuan per tonne, near Tuesday's three-month
low, after rising as much as 2.8 percent earlier.
There is no rush among Chinese mills to buy iron ore, said
the Shanghai trader. "Mills have more choices because there's
plenty of port stocks," he said.
Iron ore piggybacked on the rally in steel prices early this
year and steel's consequent retreat has dragged down iron ore as
well.
The steelmaking raw material is similarly hit by a glut,
with stockpiles at China's ports staying near the highest level
in more than a decade as arrivals continue.
China's iron ore imports reached 95.56 million tonnes in
March, the second-highest monthly volume on record.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood
at 130.4 million tonnes on April 14, according to data tracked
by SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV
That is not far below the 132.45 million tonnes where it
stood on March 24, the highest since SteelHome began tracking it
in 2004. That volume would make about 95 million tonnes of
steel, enough to build 12,960 replicas of the 324-metre
(1,063-foot) high Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Weaker futures could thwart the rebound in spot iron ore
prices. Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port
.IO62-CNO=MB climbed 2.2 percent to $64.60 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to Metal Bulletin, after a two-day drop.
($1 = 6.8865 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)