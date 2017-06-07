* China steel market remains "very, very slow" - CRU
* Dalian iron ore slips amid ample supply
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 7 Chinese steel futures edged up on
Wednesday after a nine-day fall, although the outlook for demand
in the world's top consumer remained weak.
The price recovery, which follows an 11 percent decline
since May 22, may be technical in nature, said Richard Lu,
analyst at CRU consultancy.
"We think the current market remains very, very slow. The
recent price slump should make buyers hesitant to buy because
the price can go down again so they just want to slow down
purchases," he said.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 0.6 percent at 2,959 yuan ($436) a tonne by 0215
GMT. The construction steel product touched a one-month low on
Tuesday.
Construction activity usually eases in China during summer,
curbing steel consumption.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded
iron ore contract slipped 0.2 percent to 431 yuan per
tonne.
Supply of the steelmaking raw material remains high in
China.
Imported iron ore at the country's ports reached 136.55
million tonnes as of June 2, only down slightly from the
previous week's 136.6 million tonnes which was the most for the
stockpiles since 2004, based on data compiled by SteelHome
consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Spot iron ore prices regained some lost ground on Tuesday
after falling to near eight-month lows in the previous day.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
rose 0.2 percent to $56.03 a tonne, according to Metal Bulletin.
($1 = 6.7951 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)