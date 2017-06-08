* Shanghai rebar gives up gains to end flat
* Spot iron ore drops to lowest in almost a year
* China iron ore imports recover from six-month low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China dropped
2 percent on Thursday, falling for a third session in a row,
reflecting weak appetite for the raw material as steel prices
struggled to sustain their upward momentum.
Losses in Chinese futures could drag spot iron ore prices
further, having declined to their lowest level in nearly a year
on Wednesday.
The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 2 percent at
423 yuan ($62) a tonne.
"Iron ore consumption has come under pressure as Chinese
steel mills look to spend funds on loan repayments due at the
end of the quarter," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst
Vivek Dhar said in a note.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
slid 1.1 percent to $55.43 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest
level since July last year, according to Metal Bulletin.
The spot benchmark, which touched $94.86 in February, has
lost almost 30 percent this year, underperforming other
commodities such as nickel and oil.
Adding to plentiful supplies at home, China's iron ore
imports rose in May from a six-month low in April, reaching
91.52 million tonnes.
Stockpiles of the raw material at China's ports stood at
136.55 million tonnes last week, near the highest level since
2004. SH-TOT-IRONINV
After an early-year surge driven by Beijing's infrastructure
spending, Chinese steel prices have fallen 15 percent from this
year's peak as construction demand tapers off during summer.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
ended nearly flat at 2,968 yuan per tonne after rising
as much as 2 percent intraday. The construction steel product
touched a one-month low on Tuesday, but rebounded on Wednesday
to snap a nine-day slide.
Globally, BMI Research said it was keeping its average steel
price forecast of $530 a tonne for this year and $500 in 2018.
That compares to $484 last year.
"This reflects our belief that prices will trend lower in
the second half of 2017 from current spot prices as a result of
resilient Chinese production growth on the back of low iron ore
and coking coal prices," BMI said in a report.
Chinese mills produced a record 72.78 million tonnes of
crude steel in April, breaking the previous all-time high set in
March.
($1 = 6.7932 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)