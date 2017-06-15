* China says achieved 85 pct of steel capacity reduction
target
* Fat margins for Chinese steelmakers on infra spending push
* "Too many iron ore cargoes" in China - trader
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 15 Chinese rebar steel futures
climbed 3 percent to a two-week high on Thursday after
authorities said the world's top producer has achieved 85
percent of its capacity reduction target this year while rising
supply limited gains in raw material iron ore.
China said it has cut 42.4 million tonnes of steel capacity
by end-May as part of efforts to tackle pollution and a stubborn
glut.
Demand has also been strong, particularly for construction
steel products like rebar, fattening profit margins of Chinese
producers to their biggest in years as Beijing boosts
infrastructure spending to spur growth.
"Demand for steel products in China is still at a good
level," said a Shanghai-based trader.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was up 2.7 percent at 3,078 yuan ($453) a tonne by 0240
GMT. It peaked at 3,098 yuan earlier in the session, its
strongest since June 2.
"In view of stable economic conditions with sustained growth
in industrial production and consumption, we are positive on
steel demand in China," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau
said in a note.
The spike in steel prices helped lift iron ore, although
gains in the steelmaking commodity were much smaller.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
rose 0.4 percent to 422 yuan per tonne. That was not
far from Wednesday's seven-month low of 412.50 yuan.
"There are too many iron ore cargoes available and steel
mills don't have any difficulty buying cargoes at any time,"
said the Shanghai trader.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's ports reached
140.05 million tonnes on June 9, the most since 2004, according
to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
rose 2 percent to $54.43 a tonne on Wednesday, a day after
falling to its weakest in a year, according to Metal Bulletin.
The spot benchmark has lost 31 percent this year.
($1 = 6.7926 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)