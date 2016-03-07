* Iron ore, China steel prices at multi-month highs
* China expected to limit steel output around Tangshan
* Beijing aiming for 6.5-7 pct GDP growth for 2016
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 7 Iron ore futures in China surged
nearly 5 percent to hit their upside limit on Monday and
Singapore futures rallied more than 8 percent, buoyed by bullish
sentiment and expectations that Chinese steel mills are planning
a short-term output boost.
Tangshan city in northern China's Hebei province, the
country's top steel producing region, is scheduled to host an
international horticultural exposition between April 29 and Oct.
16.
During the period, authorities are expected to order steel
mills in the region to slash production to reduce air pollution,
and producers are expected to increase output ahead of the
event.
A draft on how the government will limit pollution during
the period was released at the weekend, said Wang Di, analyst at
CRU Group in Beijing.
"I also think bullish sentiment is playing a big part in
pushing up prices," said Di, adding that while actual steel
demand has improved compared with the winter period, there
"hasn't been a significant change."
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 4.9 percent at the exchange-set
ceiling of 407 yuan ($62.49) a tonne by 0224 GMT, its strongest
since June 11. The contract first surged to its upside limit in
night trading on Friday.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore climbed 8.4
percent to $53.56 a tonne.
Chinese steel futures similarly soared. May rebar on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 5 percent, also
hitting its upside limit of 2,073 yuan a tonne, the highest
since Aug. 17.
Strong gains in ferrous futures are likely to lift bids for
spot cargoes in the physical market, and push up spot prices,
also trading at multi-month highs.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.4 percent to $52.40 a tonne on Friday, its
loftiest since Oct. 19, according to data compiled by The Steel
Index.
China's economy isn't headed for a hard landing and isn't
dragging on the global economy, the country's top economic
planner said on Sunday, but uncertainty and instability in the
global economy do pose a risk to growth.
Beijing will aim for economic growth of between 6.5-7
percent for 2016. Growth of 6.5 percent would be the slowest in
China in a quarter century.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0224 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 2073 +98.00 +4.96
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 407 +19.00 +4.90
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 53.56 +4.16 +8.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.4 +0.70 +1.35
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.2 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5127 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)