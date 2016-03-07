* Dalian iron ore hits upside limit, Singapore futures up 19
pct
* China expected to limit steel output around Tangshan
* Goldman keeps bearish view on iron ore
* Beijing aiming for 6.5-7 pct GDP growth for 2016
(Adds Goldman comments, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 7 Iron ore futures in China jumped
nearly 5 percent to hit their upside limit on Monday and
Singapore futures rallied 19 percent, buoyed by bullish
sentiment and expectations that Chinese steel mills are planning
a short-term output boost.
The gains tracked a sharp rise in Shanghai steel prices
which climbed 5 percent to also touch their upside limit for the
day.
But Goldman Sachs said the iron ore rally will not last in
the absence of a significant improvement in Chinese steel
demand, sticking to its bearish take on one of this year's
biggest commodity comebacks.
Tangshan city in northern China's Hebei province, the
country's top steel producing region, is scheduled to host an
international horticultural exposition between April 29 and Oct.
16.
During the period, authorities are expected to order steel
mills in the region to slash production to reduce air pollution,
and producers are expected to increase output ahead of the
event.
A draft on how the government will limit pollution during
the period was released at the weekend, said Wang Di, analyst at
CRU Group in Beijing.
"I also think bullish sentiment is playing a big part in
pushing up prices," said Di, adding that while actual steel
demand has improved compared with the winter period, there
"hasn't been a significant change."
The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed up 4.9 percent at the
exchange-set ceiling of 407 yuan ($62.49) a tonne, its strongest
since June 11. The contract first surged to its upside limit in
night trading on Friday.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore soared 19.3
percent to $58.95 a tonne, the highest since January last year.
Chinese steel futures similarly soared. May rebar on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 5 percent at its
upside limit of 2,073 yuan a tonne, the highest since Aug. 17.
Strong gains in ferrous futures have lifted bids for spot
cargoes in the physical market, likely pushing up benchmark spot
prices, also trading at multi-month highs.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.4 percent to $52.40 a tonne on Friday, its
loftiest since Oct. 19, according to data compiled by The Steel
Index.
China's economy isn't headed for a hard landing and isn't
dragging on the global economy, the country's top economic
planner said on Sunday, but uncertainty and instability in the
global economy do pose a risk to growth.
Beijing will aim for economic growth of between 6.5 percent
and 7 percent for 2016. Growth of 6.5 percent would be the
slowest in China in a quarter century.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0709 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 2073 +98.00 +4.96
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 407 +19.00 +4.90
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 58.95 +9.55 +19.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.4 +0.70 +1.35
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.2 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5127 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Christian Schmollinger)