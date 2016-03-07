* Dalian iron ore hits upside limit, Singapore futures up 19 pct * China expected to limit steel output around Tangshan * Goldman keeps bearish view on iron ore * Beijing aiming for 6.5-7 pct GDP growth for 2016 (Adds Goldman comments, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 7 Iron ore futures in China jumped nearly 5 percent to hit their upside limit on Monday and Singapore futures rallied 19 percent, buoyed by bullish sentiment and expectations that Chinese steel mills are planning a short-term output boost. The gains tracked a sharp rise in Shanghai steel prices which climbed 5 percent to also touch their upside limit for the day. But Goldman Sachs said the iron ore rally will not last in the absence of a significant improvement in Chinese steel demand, sticking to its bearish take on one of this year's biggest commodity comebacks. Tangshan city in northern China's Hebei province, the country's top steel producing region, is scheduled to host an international horticultural exposition between April 29 and Oct. 16. During the period, authorities are expected to order steel mills in the region to slash production to reduce air pollution, and producers are expected to increase output ahead of the event. A draft on how the government will limit pollution during the period was released at the weekend, said Wang Di, analyst at CRU Group in Beijing. "I also think bullish sentiment is playing a big part in pushing up prices," said Di, adding that while actual steel demand has improved compared with the winter period, there "hasn't been a significant change." The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 4.9 percent at the exchange-set ceiling of 407 yuan ($62.49) a tonne, its strongest since June 11. The contract first surged to its upside limit in night trading on Friday. On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore soared 19.3 percent to $58.95 a tonne, the highest since January last year. Chinese steel futures similarly soared. May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 5 percent at its upside limit of 2,073 yuan a tonne, the highest since Aug. 17. Strong gains in ferrous futures have lifted bids for spot cargoes in the physical market, likely pushing up benchmark spot prices, also trading at multi-month highs. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.4 percent to $52.40 a tonne on Friday, its loftiest since Oct. 19, according to data compiled by The Steel Index. China's economy isn't headed for a hard landing and isn't dragging on the global economy, the country's top economic planner said on Sunday, but uncertainty and instability in the global economy do pose a risk to growth. Beijing will aim for economic growth of between 6.5 percent and 7 percent for 2016. Growth of 6.5 percent would be the slowest in China in a quarter century. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 2073 +98.00 +4.96 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 407 +19.00 +4.90 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 58.95 +9.55 +19.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.4 +0.70 +1.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.2 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.5127 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)