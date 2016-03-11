* Dalian iron ore steady, bourse steps in to curb volatility
* Spot iron ore up nearly 10 pct on week after Monday spike
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 11 Iron ore futures in Singapore
jumped more than 3 percent on Friday as traders piled back into
the market after wild price swings earlier this week, while
Chinese iron ore futures steadied as authorities moved to curb
high volatility.
After giving up about half of Monday's record 19.5 percent
spike, spot iron ore is still up almost 10 percent for the week,
which would mark its biggest such gain since April last year.
Sharp rises in Chinese steel prices helped fuel the rally in
iron ore although many analysts doubt the longevity of the
gains, citing the continuing risks of a slowing Chinese economy
on steel demand which shrank for a second year in a row in 2015.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange
was up 3.1 percent at $52.75 a tonne by 0406 GMT, just
off a session high of $52.88.
"We view the current strength in iron ore prices as
short-lived given fundamentals remain weak," Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group analysts wrote in a report.
"However, a broad improvement in sentiment, backed by recent
policy measures in China, could be enough to limit the downside
and keep prices above recent lows."
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore
slipped 0.2 percent to 437.50 yuan ($67.42) a tonne after the
exchange moved to rein in volatility in trading.
The bourse will remove from March 14 a 50 percent discount
on trading fees for one transaction type and will strengthen
monitoring, an exchange spokesperson said on Thursday.
The most-traded May iron ore contract on Dalian surged by
its exchange-set limit on Monday and Tuesday, fueling the rally
in Singapore futures and the spot benchmark.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped a further 3.7 percent to $57.40 a tonne
on Thursday, after Monday's jump, according to The Steel Index
(TSI).
The spot iron ore market has been quiet for the past two
days "as buyers waited for a discernible price trend", TSI said.
"I feel like prices will soften further after rising so
fast. Steel traders bought a lot of steel inventory over the
last one month," said a Singapore-based iron ore trader.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
dropped 1.2 percent to $2,121 yuan a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0406 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 2121 -26.00 -1.21
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 437.5 -1.00 -0.23
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 52.75 +1.60 +3.13
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.4 -2.20 -3.69
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.92 -0.10 -0.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4890 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)