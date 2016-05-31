* Spot iron ore on course for biggest monthly fall since
2012
* Iron ore stocks at China's ports highest since Dec 2014
* Coking coal, coke rebound from recent lows
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 31 Chinese iron ore futures edged
higher on Tuesday and steel steadied but both were set to end
May with their deepest monthly losses on record as seasonal
demand in the top global steel consumer fizzles.
May's decline follows a spectacular rally over December to
April that was fuelled by optimism about China's economy. But
the bullish sentiment turned into doubts as indicators from
retail sales to trade suggested a solid recovery was not yet in
place.
The five-month price surge pushed many shuttered Chinese
steel mills to resume operations, increasing supply that could
keep steel markets under pressure as seasonal demand slows down
with hot weather curbing construction activity from June.
These mills "just don't start and stop with the flows of
seasonal demand," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist
at ANZ Bank.
"We'd expect those to remain open for the time being and
that probably should result in steel production holding up
relatively well despite that normal seasonal slowdown."
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was little changed at 1,995 yuan ($303) a tonne by the
midday break.
Rebar, or reinforcing bar used in construction, has fallen
28 percent from its April peak. For the month, it has lost 22
percent so far, the most since the Shanghai exchange launched
rebar futures in 2009.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore
gained 1 percent to 346.50 yuan a tonne. The contract
is now down 31 percent from April's high and 24 percent over
May, its biggest monthly decline since launch in 2013.
Stocks of imported iron ore at China's major ports have
continued to rise, standing at 100.65 million tonnes on May 27,
the highest since December 2014, according to data tracked by
industry consultancy SteelHome.
With Chinese steel production holding up, ANZ's Hynes said
he doesn't expect the iron ore port inventory to rise sharply
from current levels.
Spot iron ore could find strong support at around $50 a
tonne, he said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 1.2 percent to $50.30 a tonne on Monday,
data compiled by The Steel Index showed.
The spot benchmark has lost almost 23 percent so far in May,
its biggest monthly drop since August 2012.
Other steelmaking raw materials coking coal and
coke on Tuesday recovered from recent lows, rising 1.3
percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
($1 = 6.5823 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Tom Hogue)