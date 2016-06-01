* Rebar, iron ore futures end May with record losses
* Now trading near three-month lows
* Weak China PMI also dragging on sentiment
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 1 Steel and iron ore futures in
China dropped to near three-month lows on Wednesday, extending
losses at the start of June after ending May with their
biggest-ever monthly falls amid weaker demand.
Data showing growth in activity in China's manufacturing
sector remained weak in May also weighed on investor sentiment,
as a seasonally slow period for steel demand in the world's top
consumer begins.
Rainy weather in the southern part of China this month would
curb construction activity, said a Shanghai-based trader. That
would dent steel consumption that could soften further when
summer kicks in over the next months, he said.
"Steel prices should continue to trend downward because the
oversupply situation will get more serious over the next few
months," the trader said.
The most-traded rebar, used in construction, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2 percent at 1,959 yuan
($297) a tonne by 0319 GMT, after falling as far as 1,946 yuan
earlier. The contract touched 1,894 yuan on Monday, the lowest
since March 4.
Steelmaking raw material iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 346 yuan a tonne. It
touched a three-month low of 333 yuan on Monday.
Rebar and iron ore futures lost about a quarter of their
value in May, their deepest such decline since they were
launched in 2009 and 2013, respectively.
The May surveys on China's economy which showed weaknesses
in both manufacturing and services underline the challenges
facing the world's No. 2 economy, said Helen Lau, analyst at
Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"We expect China's government to continue to implement
supportive measures to protect growth and ensure economic
recovery," Lau said in a note.
China's steel production should remain high as mills that
have recently resumed production in response to the rally in
prices earlier this year are likely to continue operating over
the next few months, said the Shanghai trader.
"So demand for iron ore will still be there until mills
start to feel the pain and try to reduce production," he said,
adding this could keep spot iron ore at around $50 a tonne in
the short term.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.4 percent to $49.60 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to The Steel Index, the lowest since Feb. 29.
The spot benchmark fell 24 percent in May, the most since
October 2011.
($1 = 6.5938 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)