* Rebar, iron ore futures ended May with record losses
* Rebar near three-month low, iron ore steadies
* Weak China PMI also dragging on sentiment
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 1 Shanghai steel futures dropped to
near three-month lows on Wednesday, extending losses at the
start of June after ending May with their biggest-ever monthly
fall amid weaker Chinese demand.
Iron ore steadied, recovering from intraday losses, helped
by expectations appetite for the steelmaking raw material will
remain strong as steel mills, which had resumed production in
response to a price rally in March and April, look set to keep
running.
Data showing growth in activity in China's manufacturing
sector remained weak in May weighed on investor sentiment, as a
seasonally slow period for steel demand in the world's top
consumer begins.
Rainy weather in the southern part of China this month would
curb construction activity, said a Shanghai-based trader. That
would dent steel consumption which could soften further when
summer kicks in over the next months, he said.
"Steel prices should continue to trend downward because the
oversupply situation will get more serious over the next few
months," the trader said.
The most-traded rebar, used in construction, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 2.2 percent at 1,955 yuan
($297) a tonne, after falling as far as 1,939 yuan earlier. The
contract touched 1,894 yuan on Monday, the lowest since March 4.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained
0.3 percent to 348.50 yuan a tonne. It touched a three-month low
of 333 yuan on Monday.
Rebar and iron ore futures lost about a quarter of their
value in May, their steepest such declines since they were
launched in 2009 and 2013, respectively.
The May surveys on China's economy, which showed weaknesses
in both manufacturing and services, underline the challenges
facing the world's No. 2 economy, said Helen Lau, analyst at
Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"We expect China's government to continue to implement
supportive measures to protect growth and ensure economic
recovery," Lau said in a note.
China's steel production should remain high as mills that
have recently resumed production are likely to continue
operating over the next few months, said the Shanghai trader.
"So demand for iron ore will still be there until mills
start to feel the pain and try to reduce production," he said,
adding this could keep spot iron ore at around $50 a tonne in
the short term.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.4 percent to $49.60 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to The Steel Index, the lowest since Feb. 29.
The spot benchmark fell 24 percent in May, the most since
October 2011.
($1 = 6.5912 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Davies)