* Oil to copper rise after U.S. jobs shocker dims rate hike view

* Some mills looking to build ore stocks ahead of holidays - CBA

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, June 6 Chinese iron ore and steel futures edged higher on Monday, tracking gains in commodities from oil to copper, as the dollar fell after a shockingly weak U.S. employment report cut expectations for a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls only increased by 38,000 last month, the smallest gain since September 2010 and confounding forecasts for a rise of 164,000 jobs.

Many investors have since ruled out the possibility of the Federal Reserve raising U.S. rates this month, sending the dollar to its lowest in more than three weeks versus a basket of major currencies and boosting commodities.

All eyes will be on Fed Chair Janet Yellen who speaks at an event at 1630 GMT on Monday. While she may temper the bearishness from Friday's nonfarm payrolls, Mizuho Bank analysts do not see hawkish bets being revived either.

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1.3 percent at 2,005 yuan ($305) a tonne by 0224 GMT. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.4 percent to 352.50 yuan a tonne.

The rises in both ferrous futures follow flat to marginal gains last week as investors weighed the onset of a seasonal slowdown in construction activity this month.

Some Chinese steel mills may be looking to build some stocks of raw material iron ore ahead of the Dragon Boat festival holidays in China on Thursday and Friday, Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Still, high stocks of iron ore at China's ports suggest appetite among mills for fresh seaborne cargoes may be limited, traders said

Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood at 100.25 million tonnes on June 3, down 400,000 tonnes from the prior week when it reached the most since December 2014, according to data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV

On Friday, iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3.3 percent to $49.50 a tonne after falling to a 15-week low the day before, data compiled by the The Steel Index showed. But it was down 2.8 percent for the week, its fifth weekly loss out of six. ($1 = 6.5633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)