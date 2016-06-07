* More production curbs in Tangshan to improve air quality
* Some mills replenishing iron ore stocks ahead of break -
trader
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 7 Shanghai steel futures extended
gains to hit a three-week high on Tuesday amid more short-term
production curbs in a key Chinese city while iron ore prices
rallied further as mills built stocks ahead of holidays later
this week.
China's top steel-making city of Tangshan has ordered mills
in and near the area to cut production from June 14-21 to ease
air pollution, similar to an order it made in May.
The latest order supports hopes of tighter steel supply at a
time of slack seasonal demand, said Richard Lu, analyst at CRU
consultancy in Beijing. But he said the boost to prices should
be fleeting.
"We still hold our view that there are no sustainable
factors to support very high prices," said Lu.
Construction activity in China, the world's top steel
consumer, typically slows down from June through August due to
the scorching summer.
Rebar, or reinforcing steel used in construction, rose as
far as 2,103 yuan ($320) a tonne on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, its strongest since May 18 before paring
gains to 2,078 yuan by midday, up 2.3 percent.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up
3.4 percent at 369 yuan a tonne, after peaking at 374.50 yuan
earlier, its loftiest since May 23.
The gains add to rebar's four-percent spike and iron ore's
5.6-percent surge on Monday, helped by a broad-based rally in
commodities, spurred by a weaker dollar, that spread to China.
Some Chinese steel producers are replenishing stockpiles of
iron ore ahead of public holidays in China on Thursday and
Friday.
"Some mills are grabbing raw material before the holiday,
most we saw are sourcing some port stock cargoes to meet
short-term demand," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Stocks of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood at
100.25 million tonnes on June 3, down 400,000 tonnes from the
prior week when it reached the most since December 2014,
according to data tracked by industry consultancy SteelHome.
SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2.2 percent to $50.60 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.5714 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)