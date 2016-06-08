* Chinese markets shut on Thursday and Friday for public
holidays
* China May iron ore imports highest since December
* China steel exports rise again in May despite trade
tensions
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 8 Iron ore futures in China
steadied near two-week highs on Wednesday as some Chinese steel
producers replenished inventories of the raw material ahead of
public holidays over the next two days.
Chinese markets are shut on Thursday and Friday for the
Dragon Boat Festival.
"We didn't see big volatility on the demand side," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai on appetite for the steelmaking
commodity. "Demand has been quite stable and we're seeing some
interest for port cargoes."
Iron ore imports by top buyer China rose 3.4 percent in May
from April to 86.75 million tonnes, the highest since December,
customs data showed.
"On our calculations, the share of imports in China's total
iron ore consumption has hit historic highs of over 90 percent
in recent months, driven by falling domestic production," said
Daniel Hynes, commodity strategist at ANZ.
The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up 0.1 percent at 369 yuan a tonne, after hitting
374.50 yuan earlier, matching Tuesday's two-week top.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active rebar
was up 0.8 percent at 2,091 yuan a tonne, after rising
as far as 2,115 yuan, the highest since May 18.
The price of the construction steel product has risen for
four sessions in a row, helped by expectations of tighter
Chinese supply in the short term following another round of
production curbs in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan next
week to improve air quality.
Chinese steel exports rose 3.7 percent to 9.42 million
tonnes in May from the previous month as steel mills continued
to ship more abroad despite rising trade tensions, mainly with
the United States and Europe.
China's steel exports to Asia, its biggest market, remain
strong given the competitive advantage of Chinese producers,
said ANZ's Hynes.
"We expect to see exports hold up relatively well this year,
maybe above 100 million tonnes," he said.
China's steel exports reached a record 112 million tonnes in
2015.
South Korea is the top market for Chinese steel, with
shipments reaching 13.5 million tonnes last year, compared with
2.35 million tonnes to the United States, according to data
compiled by MEPS consultancy.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)