* Chinese markets shut on Thursday and Friday for public holidays

* China May iron ore imports highest since December (Recasts, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, June 8 Steel futures in China climbed to a three-week high on Wednesday as data showed exports of the building material by the world's top producer rebounded in May despite growing trade tensions with countries pressing Beijing to cut its overcapacity.

It stretched gains in Shanghai rebar to a fourth session in a row, also spurred by expectations of tighter Chinese supply in the short term following another round of production curbs in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan next week to improve air quality.

Chinese steel exports rose 3.7 percent to 9.42 million tonnes in May from the previous month as mills continued to ship more abroad despite a rising trade spat, mainly with the United States and Europe.

Monthly exports have remained above 9 million tonnes this year except in February, the month of the Chinese New Year.

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at 2,099 yuan ($320) a tonne, after rising as far as 2,115 yuan, the highest since May 18.

China's steel exports to Asia, its biggest market, remain strong given the competitive advantage of Chinese producers, said Daniel Hynes, commodity strategist at ANZ.

"We expect to see exports hold up relatively well this year, maybe above 100 million tonnes," he said.

China's steel exports reached a record 112 million tonnes in 2015.

South Korea is the top market for Chinese steel, with shipments reaching 13.5 million tonnes last year, compared with 2.35 million tonnes to the United States, according to data compiled by MEPS consultancy.

Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped, but not far below two-week highs as some Chinese steel producers replenished inventories of the raw material ahead of public holidays on Thursday and Friday.

The most-traded iron ore on Dalian closed 0.5 percent lower at 366.50 yuan a tonne, after hitting 374.50 yuan earlier, matching Tuesday's two-week top.

"We didn't see big volatility on the demand side," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai on appetite for the steelmaking commodity. "Demand has been quite stable and we're seeing some interest for port cargoes."

China's iron ore imports rose 3.4 percent in May from April to 86.75 million tonnes, the highest since December, customs data showed.

"On our calculations, the share of imports in China's total iron ore consumption has hit historic highs of over 90 percent in recent months, driven by falling domestic production," said ANZ's Hynes.

($1 = 6.5701 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)