* Fall in Shanghai rebar comes after Monday's 4-pct surge
* Coking coal, coke tumble nearly 5 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 14 Steel and iron ore futures in
China dropped around 3 percent on Tuesday, pressured by slow
seasonal demand in the world's top consumer of the two
commodities.
Profit margins among Chinese steelmakers have fallen in
recent weeks following a sharp rise through March and April when
a seasonal pickup in consumption combined with low steel
inventories.
The margin of finished steel prices over raw materials has
plunged more than 30 percent since the beginning of May, as
steel production ramped up in response to the higher profit
margins, said a Singapore-based trader.
"In absence of improved demand sentiment or a reversion to
pro-growth policy measures in China, steel margins on average
may continue to be pressured over the coming weeks," he said.
Construction activity typically weakens from June and
through the hot summer weather in China, curbing steel demand.
The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was down 2.8 percent at 2,093 yuan ($318) a tonne by
the midday break.
The drop came after a 4-percent surge on Monday that traders
attributed to expectations of tighter supply in China's top
steelmaking city of Tangshan. Chinese markets were shut on June
9-10 for public holidays.
The Tangshan local government has ordered mills in and near
the area to cut production from June 14-21 to ease air
pollution, similar to an order it made in May.
The stricter regulations could lower steel production by
500,000 to 1 million tonnes, according to Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
China's crude steel output rose 1.8 percent from a year ago
to 70.5 million tonnes in May, near the record high of 70.65
million tonnes in March.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore
contract fell 3 percent to 360 yuan a tonne.
The weakness in futures could cut bids for physical cargoes,
traders said, and drag the spot benchmark further later in the
day.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.6 percent to $51.80 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index.
Other raw material futures fell deeper on Tuesday, with
coking coal and coke each tumbling nearly 5
percent on the Dalian exchange.
($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)