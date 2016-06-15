* Shanghai rebar falls nearly 3 pct, Dalian iron ore down
1.5 pct
* Slower construction activity during summer in China
* Small chance Chinese steel output will continue rising -
CISA
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 15 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures dropped for a second day on Wednesday, reflecting
concerns over weak demand as construction activity slows during
the summer.
After months of strong steel production as mills responded
to a rally in prices earlier this year, output in China, the
world's top producer, could slow along with consumption, the
China Iron and Steel Association warned.
"With waning demand and falling steel prices as summer
enters, and against the backdrop of cutting overcapacity, there
is a small possibility that steel production would continue
expanding, and iron ore demand will unlikely rise," the industry
group said in a report on its website.
China's crude steel output rose 1.8 percent to 70.5 million
tonnes in May from a year ago, the second time production topped
70 million tonnes this year, government data showed on Monday.
Output hit a record high of 70.65 million tonnes in March
when a surge in steel prices spurred mills to boost output and
the shuttered ones to resume operations.
Along with the summer lull, the momentum to build new
housing units in China has somewhat cooled off, curbing future
steel demand, said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau.
The most-traded rebar, or reinforcing steel used in
construction, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed
down 2.7 percent at 2,067 yuan a tonne.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore
slipped 1.5 percent to 360 yuan a tonne.
Deals in the physical iron ore market were scarce this week,
with little appetite for fresh seaborne cargoes and those
stocked at China's ports, traders said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.9 percent to $50.80 a tonne on Tuesday,
the lowest since June 6, according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark is 26 percent below this year's peak
reached in April, as the steelmaking raw material tracked the
ensuing decline in Chinese steel prices.
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Ed
Davies)