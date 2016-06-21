* Spot iron ore trapped around $50/tonne for about a week
* Chinese mills keeping very low utilisation rate - CRU
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 21 Chinese steel and iron ore
futures steadied on Tuesday, holding below recent highs amid
expectations of slack demand in the near term.
Construction activity typically slows down during summer in
China before picking up steam again around September, prompting
many mills across the country to curb production.
"I've heard some of the producers are keeping very low
utilisation rate at the moment, trying to produce less steel to
prop up prices," said Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in
Beijing.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,082
yuan a tonne by midday, far below a five-week top of 2,189 yuan
reached on June 13.
Lu expects demand for long steel products, or those used in
construction including rebar, to be "very flat" over the next
one to two months.
"We can probably see some restocking towards end-August and
a bigger effort in September when there will be another round of
peak construction through October," said Lu.
Spot steel prices in China have dropped amid thin demand,
with billet slipping 40 yuan a tonne on Monday after losing 20
yuan over the weekend, according to The Steel Index (TSI).
Appetite for spot iron ore cargoes remained limited, traders
said, with the spot benchmark trapped at around $50 a tonne for
about a week now.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $50.60 on Monday, data
compiled by TSI showed.
Iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was unchanged at 372 yuan a tonne. The contract touched a
four-week peak of 379.50 yuan on June 13.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)