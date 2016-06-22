* Steel futures hit a one-week high

* Iron ore futures touch a five-week peak

* Mills' orders firm, inventories not piling up

SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese steel futures rose for a third consecutive session and hit a one-week high on Wednesday, as a pick up in steel mills' orders and the absence of spike in inventories despite an expected seasonal lull in construction underpinned prices.

The most active rebar futures for the October on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 2,110 yuan ($320.39) a tonne by midday break. It earlier jumped to 2,141 yuan a tonne, the highest since June 14.

"Investors have raised hopes that downside risk for prices is small after a big slump in May while steel mills' orders unexpectedly picked up and market inventories did not pile up," said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Shenzhen.

Total inventories of five steel products, including hot-rolled coil for machinery use and rebar for construction use, remained unchanged at 8.126 million tonnes in June versus a month ago, the China Iron & Steel Association said on Monday.

Typically steel stocks pile up as construction work slows down in China between June to August due to hot weather. But this year steel demand in the top consumer has picked up on a year-on-year basis due to China's stimulus measures, Zhao added.

"A couple of mills that I've spoken to has seen their orders picking up in early June from the average level in May when sales were hit by a big slump in prices," Zhao added.

Steel futures tumbled 22 percent in May after a 21 percent jump in April. Demand for the alloy is expected to pick up steam again around September and October.

Tracking gains in steel, the price of raw material iron ore has also risen this week.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 10 cents to $50.70 a tonne on Tuesday, data compiled The Steel Index showed.

The September iron ore contract traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.3 percent to 382 yuan a tonne by midday break. It earlier touched a five-week high of 388 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.5858 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Himani Sarkar)