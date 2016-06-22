* Steel futures hit a one-week high
* Iron ore futures touch a five-week peak
* Mills' orders firm, inventories not piling up
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese steel futures rose for
a third consecutive session and hit a one-week high on
Wednesday, as a pick up in steel mills' orders and the absence
of spike in inventories despite an expected seasonal lull in
construction underpinned prices.
The most active rebar futures for the October on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 2,110
yuan ($320.39) a tonne by midday break. It earlier jumped to
2,141 yuan a tonne, the highest since June 14.
"Investors have raised hopes that downside risk for prices
is small after a big slump in May while steel mills' orders
unexpectedly picked up and market inventories did not pile up,"
said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Shenzhen.
Total inventories of five steel products, including
hot-rolled coil for machinery use and rebar for construction
use, remained unchanged at 8.126 million tonnes in June versus a
month ago, the China Iron & Steel Association said on Monday.
Typically steel stocks pile up as construction work slows
down in China between June to August due to hot weather. But
this year steel demand in the top consumer has picked up on a
year-on-year basis due to China's stimulus measures, Zhao added.
"A couple of mills that I've spoken to has seen their orders
picking up in early June from the average level in May when
sales were hit by a big slump in prices," Zhao added.
Steel futures tumbled 22 percent in May after a 21 percent
jump in April. Demand for the alloy is expected to pick up steam
again around September and October.
Tracking gains in steel, the price of raw material iron ore
has also risen this week.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI edged up 10 cents to $50.70 a tonne on Tuesday,
data compiled The Steel Index showed.
The September iron ore contract traded on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 2.3 percent to 382 yuan a
tonne by midday break. It earlier touched a five-week high of
388 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.5858 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)