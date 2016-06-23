* Shanghai rebar hits 1-week top, gains come after big fall
in May
* Spot iron ore near $52/tonne after biggest daily rise in 2
weeks
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 23 Chinese iron ore futures rallied
to a five-week peak on Thursday, riding on the strength of steel
prices that traders thought were oversold as market participants
anticipated the seasonal lull from June onwards.
Low steel inventory among traders also supported prices.
That could keep production high among Chinese mills, ensuring
demand for raw material iron ore.
"Steel got oversold in May because people pre-empted the
(summer) lull," said a Shanghai-based trader.
"I think demand will be stable or weaken slightly in July,
but from August onwards, I see demand going up."
Construction activity in China typically slows during the
summer months from June through August, before picking up again
as the weather cools.
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.2 percent at
2,141 yuan ($325) a tonne, after hitting a one-week high of
2,161 yuan earlier.
After a five-month rally, the contract fell more than 20
percent in May, the most since its launch in 2009.
China's steel inventory has been declining for four
consecutive weeks, standing at 8.97 million tonnes as of June
17, the lowest since end-January, Argonaut Securities said in a
note.
Amid firmer steel prices, the most-active iron ore on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange, closed 1.7 percent higher
at 387.50 yuan a tonne. It touched 392 yuan earlier, a level
last seen on May 18.
As iron ore prices regain lost ground, "a lot of people are
preferring to buy from the port because it's cheaper", the
Shanghai trader said.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore delivered to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2 percent to a one-week high
of $51.70 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The Steel Index,
citing a pickup in physical activity.
That marked the biggest single-day rise for the spot
benchmark since June 7.
In China, the Commerce Ministry said it was deeply concerned
about protectionism in the U.S. steel sector and urged the
United States to strictly abide by World Trade Organization
rules.
Steel mills in China, the world's biggest producer and
consumer of the metal, have raised production despite the
government's efforts to cut overcapacity and boosted exports.
This has escalated trade spats between China and other steel
producing nations such as Japan, India and the United States.
