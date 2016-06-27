* Iron ore rides steel strength, up nearly 6 pct to 7-week
* Rebar and iron ore hit upside limits, along with HRC
* Baosteel, Wuhan Steel plan to restructure
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 27 Shanghai steel futures climbed 6
percent to a seven-week high on Monday, propped up by China's
efforts to consolidate the sector to improve efficiency amid
global calls for Beijing to cut its excess capacity.
China's Baosteel Group and Wuhan Iron and Steel
Group, the country's No.2 and No.4 steelmakers are
planning to restructure their businesses, but did not give
details in separate stock exchange filings on Sunday.
The announcement came as China's top economic planner said
the country is aiming to cut its steel production capacity by 45
million tonnes this year.
"This gives people hope that the industry will be better
going forward as the government undertakes supply-side reforms,"
said Wang Di, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing. "Profits of
steelmakers will be more sustainable."
The most-traded rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 6 percent at the
exchange-set ceiling of 2,268 yuan ($342) a tonne, its strongest
since May 9.
Riding on steel's strength, raw material iron ore on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange rose nearly 6 percent to
also close at its upside limit of 411 yuan a tonne, its loftiest
since May 9.
From the United States to Europe and Asia, many countries
have slapped anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel exports that
have hurt their domestic steelmakers. China in February vowed to
cut its steel capacity by 100-150 million tonnes over the next
five years.
Other analysts say the sharp gains in ferrous futures on
Monday reflected investors' perception that steel demand is
stronger than thought.
"Investors are betting that the market is stronger than
expected. Even if the physical prices look softer, inventories
both owned by steel mills and social warehouses are not piling
up, suggesting underlying demand remains firm," said Wu Wei, an
analyst at Yongan Futures in Hangzhou in China's eastern
Zhejiang province.
Other steel and steelmaking commodities also raced higher.
Hot-rolled coil in Shanghai jumped 6 percent to close
at its upside limit of 2,448 yuan a tonne. Dalian coke
surged 6.5 percent to 938.50 yuan per tonne and Dalian coking
coal rose 3.5 percent to 734 yuan.
($1 = 6.6376 Chinese yuan)
