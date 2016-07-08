* Australia cuts 2016 iron ore price forecast to $44.20/T
* China iron ore port inventories highest since Dec 2014
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 8 Chinese iron ore futures dropped
to a one-week trough on Friday, pressured by excess supply as
stocks at Chinese ports remained at their highest level since
December 2014.
Australia, the world's top iron ore exporter, cut its 2016
price forecast by nearly 2 percent to $44.20 a tonne, citing
concerns over slowing growth in demand and sees little change in
2017.
In top market China, inventory of imported iron ore at its
major ports stood at 102.55 million tonnes on July 1, the
highest since December 2014, according to data tracked by
SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-IRONINV
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell as far as 415 yuan ($62) a tonne, and
was down 1.2 percent at 423.50 yuan by midday.
That could help weaken bids for physical cargoes and pull
the spot benchmark further down, traders said.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
slipped 1.1 percent to $55.20 a tonne on Thursday, data from The
Steel Index showed.
Thanks to firmer Chinese steel prices earlier in the week,
the spot benchmark has gained 2.2 percent so far this week.
A credit-fuelled rebound in China's construction activity
has underpinned stronger steel demand, economists from National
Australia Bank said.
"We argue that this rebound is unsustainable, given excess
property supply in many locations, and prices should fall on
weaker demand," they said in a note.
But the note said uncertainty around the duration of the
current trend adds upside risk to the bank's iron ore price
forecasts of an average $42.50 a tonne in the second half of
2016 and $40 in all of 2017.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was flat at 2,401 yuan a tonne, having pulled back
since hitting a two-month high of 2,468 yuan on Monday.
($1 = 6.6871 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)