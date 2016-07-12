* Plants in Tangshan cut production for the rest of July
* Firm demand, expected monetary easing underpin prices
* Coke futures surge over 5 pct
* Steel, iron ore and coking coal jump more than 3 pct
SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese steel-related futures
surged on Tuesday as a government-ordered cut in industrial
production in a key producing region raised concerns of supply
interruptions, while prices were underpinned by expectations of
further economic stimulus.
Iron ore sintering plants in Tangshan, a big steel producing
city in northern Hebei province were ordered to cut output for
the rest of this month, and cuts will deepen in the last week of
July.
Coking plants, cement producers, and ore miners will all
have to partially and fully cut production at different stages
as the local government aims to improve air quality in the city
that is close to capital Beijing.
"The weak season is not weak. The supply interruptions and
solid demand have pushed up prices. And we expect China's steel
market to remain strong generally in the third quarter," said Yu
Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
The October benchmark contract for construction material
rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged 3.7
percent to 2,514 yuan ($375.9) a tonne by 0240 GMT to a more
than two-month high.
The most-traded metallurgical coke futures on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange surged nearly 6 percent to 1,006.5
yuan a tonne by 0240 GMT.
Coking coal futures climbed 3.8 percent to 758 yuan
a tonne and iron ore futures surged 3.6 percent to 443
yuan, respectively.
The open interest - the total number of contracts owned by
investors - for rebar, coking coal and coke futures have all
surged, suggesting traders are bullish on the steel-related
futures.
"Output cuts in Tangshan and low inventories by steel mills
suggest the rally in the steel market is not over yet," said
Wang Yilin, an analyst with Sinosteel Futures in Beijing.
"The high expectation of Chinese easy monetary policy has
also promoted funds to move to commodities, particularly, steel
futures," he added.
Analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to lose
further momentum in the second half of the year, prompting the
government and central bank to roll out more support measures.
($1 = 6.6877 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Pullin)