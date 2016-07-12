* Plants in Tangshan cut production for the rest of July
* Firm demand, expected monetary easing underpin prices
* Dalian iron ore and coke futures hit daily upward limit
* Shanghai rebar and Dalian coking coal both surge 5.6 pct
(Adds graphic, updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese steel-related futures
surged on Tuesday as a government-ordered cut in industrial
production in a key producing region raised concerns of supply
interruptions, while prices were underpinned by expectations of
further economic stimulus.
Iron ore sintering plants in Tangshan, a big steel producing
city in northern Hebei province have been ordered to cut output
for the rest of this month, and cuts will deepen in the last
week of July.
Coking plants, cement producers, and ore miners will all
have to partially and fully cut production at different stages
as the local government aims to improve air quality in the city
that is close to Beijing.
"The weak season is not weak. The supply interruptions and
solid demand have pushed up prices. And we expect China's steel
market to remain strong generally in the third quarter," said Yu
Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
The October benchmark contract for construction material
rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged 5.6
percent to close at 2,558 yuan ($382.29) a tonne, after touching
a 10-week high of 2,563 yuan a tonne.
The most-traded metallurgical coke futures and iron
ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a
daily limit high of 7 percent and 6 percent at 1,019 yuan a
tonne and 453 yuan a tonne respectively.
Coking coal futures also surged 5.6 percent to
771.5 yuan a tonne by close.
A huge spike in open interest - the total number of
contracts owned by investors - of steel related futures,
particularly rebar, suggested traders are bullish on the market.
"Output cuts in Tangshan and low inventories by steel mills
suggest the rally in the steel market is not over yet," said
Wang Yilin, an analyst with Sinosteel Futures in Beijing.
"The high expectation of Chinese easy monetary policy has
also promoted funds to move to commodities, particularly, steel
futures," he added.
Analysts expect the world's second-largest economy to lose
further momentum in the second half of the year, prompting the
government and central bank to roll out more support measures.
($1 = 6.6913 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Pullin)