* Shanghai rebar, Dalian iron ore hit downside limit of 6
pct
* Coke down more than 5 pct, coking coal falls nearly 4 pct
* Physical demand remains healthy
* But spot prices fail to catch up with rapid surge in
futures
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, July 18 Chinese steel-related
commodities futures dived on Monday, erasing last week's rally
as investors felt the previous gains outpaced physical demand
for steel in China, the world's top producer.
The October benchmark rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange and September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange deepened losses in the afternoon trading,
hitting downside limit of 6 percent by close.
Rebar was at a one-week low of 2,362 yuan ($352.61) a tonne
and iron ore ended the day by 431 yuan a tonne.
"Futures have surged too quickly last week, widening the gap
between spot and promoting some mills and funds to take short
positions," said Bai Jing, an analyst with Galaxy Futures in
Beijing.
Futures rose to more than 100 yuan a tonne higher than spot
prices last Friday, so futures today were retreating to keep
pace with the spot prices, said Bai.
"Record high output and a multi-year low of steel product
inventories at some market warehouses suggested consumption
still remained firm," she said.
Despite the steady steel demand, some warned that the spike
was close to an end in near-term as prices already factored in
positive macro-economic data for June issued last week and were
likely to ease off from high levels.
Prices climbed 4.6 percent last week driven by a mandated
steel output cut in the key-producing region of Tangshan city
between July 12-31 and the expectation of easing monetary policy
amid better-than-expected macro-economic data.
Steelmaking raw materials followed rebar, a material used
mainly for construction, quickened the fall in the last few
trading hours.
Dalian coke futures slumped 5.3 percent and coking
coal dropped 3.8 percent.
China's average daily crude steel output reached a record
high of 2.316 million tonnes in June as firm demand spurred
mills to produce more of the alloy.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell further by 20 cents to $57.80 a tonne last
Friday, but it rose 4.7 percent last week, the fourth weekly
gain in a row.
($1 = 6.6987 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and John Ruwitch; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Biju Dwarakanath)