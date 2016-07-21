* Steel, iron ore futures rise after falling 3 days this week

* Big rebound sparked by jump in spot prices, technical recovery (Updates close prices, adds coal and coke prices)

SHANGHAI, July 21 Chinese steel futures surged more than 5 percent on Thursday after three straight days of losses, lifted by a spike in spot prices and supported by a technical correction.

Spot prices of some steel products in a key producing region of Tangshan in northern China rose by 80 yuan ($11.98) a tonne, traders said, lifting the futures markets.

October prices for benchmark construction material rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged 5.5 percent to a session high of 2,432 yuan a tonne before closing 3.9 percent higher at 2,396 yuan a tonne.

The October contract had lost more than 8 percent over the first three days of this week on profit-taking after hitting a 2-1/2-month high on July 13.

"Steel products inventories started to edge up, but they remain much lower from a year ago, and the government's campaign for overcapacity cuts is working," said a fund researcher in Beijing.

Steel product inventories owned by big mills rose 4.3 percent to 13.80 million tonnes by July 10, the latest data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed.

Steel output in the world's top producer is expected to slow in July but remain at a high level, after the average daily rate hit a record in June.

Some analysts warned the rebound, driven in part by a technical correction after the previous slump, will be curbed as China's slower property market will keep weighing on demand in the world's top consumer.

"It's a technical recovery after the previous slump, and I don't see big upward momentum in the short term as demand slows, hit by the rainy season, a weaker property market and fading stimulus hopes," said Tian Xinyuan, an analyst with Founder CIFCO Futures in Beijing.

A big spike in steel futures lifted steelmaking raw materials.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore rose by a daily limit to 448 yuan a tonne and closed up 5.7 percent at 447 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures surged 5.3 percent and coal gained 2.6 percent, respectively, by close.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI steadied at $55.10 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The Steel Index, the same as Tuesday's close, which was the lowest since July 1. ($1 = 6.6760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire, Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Biju Dwarakanath)