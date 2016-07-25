* Deepening output cut in Tangshan supports steel prices
* But weaker demand in flood-hit regions curbs gains
* Softer demand seen in some cities due to G20 summit
SHANGHAI, July 25 Chinese steel futures edged
higher on Monday on deepening cuts in output in a key industrial
region, although cooling demand due to flooding in some regions
helped to curb the gains.
The rise follows a nearly 7 percent drop in Shanghai Future
Exchange rebar last week as investors booked profit on
four straight weekly gains and worried over China's slowing
property market and its impact on demand for steel products.
Countering worries about demand, Tangshan city in the top
steel-producing province of Hebei has deepened mandated output
cuts to improve air quality for a memorial day for a 1976
earthquake that killed at least 250,000 people.
The output cuts kicked off on July 12 but the pace has
accelerated, traders said.
"The positive news is a bigger output cut, particularly for
coking plants, in Tangshan, but demand has also been hit by
floods in some regions," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin &
Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
"The market could be volatile this week."
Benchmark prices for October rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 2,352 yuan ($352.23) a tonne
by the midday break. The contract fell 6.8 percent last week.
Seventy-two people have been killed and 78 are missing in
Hebei province after rain triggered floods and landslides. In
central Henan province, 15 people were killed and eight were
missing, state media reported on Saturday.
Traders said spot steel product prices dropped after the
heavy rains affected transportation and sales.
Some analysts also expected steel demand in the world's top
producer to be hit by a slowdown and suspension at construction
sites in regions near eastern China's Hangzhou city, where the
next G20 leaders' summit will be held in early September.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the September iron ore
contract rose 0.8 percent to 441.5 yuan by midday.
Coke surged more than 4 percent while coking coal
rose over 2 percent.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 40 cents to $55.70 a tonne on Friday,
according to The Steel Index. The index dropped 3.6 percent last
week but has still jumped around 30 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.6775 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire; Editing by Tom
Hogue)