* Weaker demand in flood-hit regions drives down prices
* Softer demand seen in some cities due to G20 summit
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, July 25 Chinese steel futures swung to
losses after a moderate gain on Monday as cooling demand in
flood-hit regions outweighed output cuts in a key industrial
region.
Spot steel prices in some northern regions fell after the
floods interrupted transportation and sales as well as hit
demand, despite a mandated output cut in Tangshan, a key steel
producing area, traders said.
"The positive news is a bigger output cut, particularly for
coking plants, in Tangshan, but demand has also been hit by
floods in some regions," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin &
Wanguo Futures in Shanghai.
"The market could be volatile this week."
Benchmark prices for October rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange traded slightly lower at 2,342 yuan ($350.68)
a tonne by close.
Prices dropped 7 percent last week as investors booked
profit on four straight weekly gains and worried over China's
slowing property market and its impact on demand for steel
products.
Seventy-two people have been killed and 78 are missing in
Hebei province after rain triggered floods and landslides. In
central Henan province, 15 people were killed and eight were
missing, state media reported on Saturday.
Some analysts also expected steel demand in the world's top
producer to be hit by a slowdown and suspension at construction
sites in regions near eastern China's Hangzhou city, where the
next G20 leaders' summit will be held in early September.
Tangshan city in the top steel-producing province of Hebei
has deepened mandated output cuts to improve air quality for a
memorial day for a 1976 earthquake that killed at least 250,000
people.
The output cuts kicked off on July 12 but the pace has
accelerated, traders said.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the September iron ore
contract rose 1 percent to 442.5 yuan. Coke
surged more than 4 percent amid supply shortage after the output
cut while coking coal rose more than 2 percent.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 40 cents to $55.70 a tonne on Friday,
according to The Steel Index. The index dropped 3.6 percent last
week but has still jumped around 30 percent so far this year.
($1 = 6.6775 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Biju Dwarakanath)