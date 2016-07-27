* Tighter steel supply amid environmental inspections of
mills
* Chinese iron ore miners seek anti-dumping probe on imports
* Dalian iron ore, Shanghai rebar hit 1-1/2-week highs
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 27 Iron ore futures in China surged
more than 5 percent on Wednesday, supported by rising steel
prices and a plan by Chinese miners to seek an anti-dumping
investigation into imports of the raw material from Australia
and Brazil.
More than 1,000 Chinese iron ore mines have shut since last
year because of a huge volume of imported ore, according to a
statement posted on the Metallurgical Miners' Association of
China website on Tuesday.
"Anti-dumping duties - if introduced - would be price
supportive as imports from Australia and Brazil would become
more expensive," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
Menke said the level of price support would depend on the
actual level of duties.
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose as much as 5.2 percent to 464 yuan
($70) a tonne, a level last seen on July 18. It was up 4.9
percent at 462.50 yuan by 0237 GMT.
Iron ore miners from Australia and Brazil have embarked on
massive expansion programmes in recent years to supply the
Chinese market.
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's No.
4 supplier, on Wednesday set its shipment guidance for fiscal
2017 at 165 million to 170 million tonnes, little changed from
the 169.4 million tonnes shipped in fiscal 2016.
The raw material was also buoyed by rising steel prices amid
tighter supply due to fresh environmental inspections across
eight Chinese provinces that have led to closures of some
facilities, traders and analysts say.
"We've heard that some facilities have been asked to shut
down because of environmental issues," said Richard Lu, analyst
at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
"The current availability of steel is quite low."
Prior to the inspections, there had already been deeper
mandated output cuts in Tangshan city in the top steel-producing
province of Hebei to improve air quality ahead of Thursday's
commemoration of a 1976 earthquake that killed at least 250,000
people.
The most-active rebar, a construction steel product, on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was last up 4.2 percent at
2,436 yuan a tonne, after earlier peaking at 2,449 yuan, also a
1-1/2-week high.
Firmer iron ore futures should push up bids further for
physical cargoes, traders said, and lift the spot benchmark
closer towards $60 a tonne.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
rallied 2.9 percent to $57.40 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest
since July 15, according to The Steel Index.
($1 = 6.6710 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)