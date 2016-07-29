* Iron ore futures in China hit fresh 3-month high
* Shanghai rebar slips after big gains on tighter supply
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 29 Iron ore scaled a 12-week high
near $60 a tonne and is set to end July with a second monthly
gain on the back of a stronger Chinese steel market that
benefitted from tighter supply.
The spike in the spot price of the steelmaking raw material
was largely driven by big gains in China's ferrous futures this
week, defying market expectations that iron ore would be dragged
down by increased supply in the second half of the year.
"Iron ore prices have advanced as higher steel prices have
encouraged stronger steel output and iron ore consumption,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a
note.
Floods in northern China have disrupted steel transport
routes, while Tangshan, a major steel producing region,
continues to curb steel production on environmental grounds,
pushing up steel prices, said Dhar.
Chinese authorities are also conducting environmental
inspections on steel mills across eight provinces that have led
to closures of some facilities, traders and analysts say.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
jumped 2.1 percent to $59.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to
the latest available data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI).
That was the highest level since May 5 and brought the
commodity's July gain so far to 9.2 percent, nearly matching
June's rise.
"The seaborne iron ore market remained tight, with sellers
reluctant to let go of cargo in anticipation of further gains,
and buyers also taking a wait-and-see approach," TSI said.
The price increase followed sharp gains in Chinese iron ore
futures, which touched a fresh three-month peak on Friday.
The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange hit 477 yuan a tonne, its strongest
since April 25, before cutting gains to trade flat at 469 yuan
by 0207 GMT.
"The mills are enjoying higher profit from steel products at
the moment and some are increasing their production rate. Some
are even considering using (higher quality) iron ore pellets to
improve output," said a Shanghai-based trader.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction steel product
rebar was off 0.5 percent at 2,451 yuan a tonne, having
touched a 1-1/2-week high of 2,503 yuan on Thursday.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)