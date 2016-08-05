* Spot iron ore nearly flat for the week so far

* BMI lifts 2016, 2017 iron ore price forecasts

* Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China drop in July (Adds Port Hedland shipments, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 5 Iron ore futures in China climbed more than 4 percent at one point on Friday to hit their highest level since April, spurred by a recovery in steel prices as the market looked to a pickup in demand after summer.

Citing low inventory of steel products among Chinese traders, Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said "a seasonal demand pickup after summer may result in further increase in steel prices amid a possible supply squeeze."

Stocks of rebar, a construction steel product, at 28 major Chinese cities stood at 3.5182 million tonnes as of July 29, not far above the 3.4235 million tonnes level in mid-July, the lowest since at least December 2011, according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy. SH-TOT-RBARINV

The most-traded rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 3.1 percent at 2,538 yuan ($382) a tonne. The contract touched 2,555 yuan earlier, the highest since July 15.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-active iron ore ended 3.7 percent higher at 492.50 yuan per tonne, after rising as far as 495.50 yuan, its strongest since April 25.

Both commodities dropped nearly 2 percent on Thursday after scaling multi-week highs earlier in the week.

The recovery in China's iron ore futures, the world's most liquid derivative market for the steelmaking raw material, could fuel a recovery in spot prices which fell back below $60 a tonne on Thursday.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid 3 percent to $58.90 a tonne, after topping $60 earlier this week for the first time since May, based on data compiled by The Steel Index. The spot benchmark was nearly flat for the week.

BMI Research, part of Fitch Ratings, believes iron ore will trade between $50 and $65 for the rest of the year.

"Prices will be supported by sustained demand from steel mills restocking iron ore, as resurgent Chinese steel prices will continue to incentivise domestic steel production," BMI said in a report.

BMI has increased its average iron ore price forecast for this year to $53 from $48 previously, and for 2017 to $45 from $43, citing sustained demand from Chinese steel mills and domestic iron ore production coming offline at a faster pace than it had anticipated, reducing excess capacity.

Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal used by top miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, declined to 32.5 million tonnes in July from 34.5 million tonnes in June, port data showed. ($1 = 6.6449 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry and Christian Schmollinger)