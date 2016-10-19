* Coking coal and coke lead the surge
* Little signs that supply shortage will ease in near term
* Surge in raw materials drives up steel prices
(Updates close prices)
SHANGHAI, Oct 19 Chinese steel futures extended
gains on Wednesday as continued supply shortage and strong
demand boosted prices in the world's top consumer.
The most active coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange hit an upward limit of 7 percent, and closed
5.7 percent higher at 1,228.5 yuan a tonne, the highest since
the bourse launched the contract in 2015.
Coking coal prices have surged as much as 45 percent since
September.
Coke rose 3.6 percent to 1,536.5 yuan a tonne by
close, the highest since December 2013, and surged as much as 36
percent since Sept. 19.
China has pushed supply-side reforms in oversupplied sectors
including coal by cutting overcapacity, a move that has
unexpectedly resulted in the months-long rally in coal prices
and the extremely low inventories with coal consumers.
"It's still about the severe shortage of coal and coke while
the demand from steel mills remains strong. Meanwhile, the
government has no intention to largely loosen the tight grip on
coal production and preferred coal mines to raise output
gradually," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures
in Shanghai.
The domestic mining cuts also boosted Australian thermal
coal spot prices to have hit $100 per tonne for the first time
since 2012, according to trading platform GLOBALcoal on Tuesday.
The spike in raw materials drove the most active rebar
futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange up 0.5 percent
by close.
Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
stood steady at 436 yuan a tonne by close.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
edged up 0.3 percent to $58 a tonne, according to data from The
Steel Index.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)